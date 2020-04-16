http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/NfImmUMpK7A/493096-los-angeles-rams-lineman-first-nfl-player-to-test-positive-for

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen has become the first NFL player confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus, Fox Sports reported Thursday.

Allen told the network’s Jay Glazer that he tested positive for the virus three weeks ago and tested positive again early last week. He said he lost his senses of taste and smell, and experienced by flu-like symptoms.

Breaking news from @JayGlazer: Los Angeles Rams C Brian Allen is first NFL player to test positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/pkGeD2GHJ2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 16, 2020

Allen also told Glazer his symptoms have largely subsided, and he anticipates getting the “all-clear” from doctors later Thursday.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told “Fox Football Now” that Allen is “healthy and he’s on the road to recovery.”

When asked last week whether anyone within the Rams organization had been affected by the virus, McVay responded, “There’s been a couple guys that … we’ve had some conversations with.”

“I don’t want to get into anybody’s specific names” for privacy reasons, he added.

Last week, Sean McVay was asked if anyone in the organization was personally affected by the coronavirus. His response: pic.twitter.com/psZ3VaoBOv — LindseyThiry (@LindseyThiry) April 16, 2020

Although Allen is the first player confirmed to have tested positive, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton had also previously tested positive.

The NFL, which is not scheduled to begin its 2020 season until September, has so far been unaffected by the cancellations and postponements that have swept through other sports leagues including the NBA, Major League Baseball and NHL, but is reportedly considering playing fall games in empty stadiums, an idea to which National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony FauciAnthony FauciNFL considers playing in empty stadiums with 2020 season set to start in September: report 15 things to know about coronavirus for today Los Angeles mayor says coronavirus will likely halt sporting events with crowds until 2021 MORE has given his blessing.

The NFL will hold its annual draft virtually later this month.

