President Donald Trump released guidelines on Thursday for states to consider while reopening American businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

In order to begin reopening, the guidelines suggest, states should have a downward trajectory of coronavirus cases and all hospitals should be able to treat all of their patients.

Phase one of the guidelines recommends that some crowded public places such as schools, summer camps, and bars remain closed, but gyms, sit down dining restaurants, movie theaters, and sporting venues could operate provided they follow “strict physical distancing protocols” and sanitary requirements.

The president will detail the plan at a press conference at 6:00 p.m. EST

The plan will allow elective surgeries to resume, as clinically appropriate, at hospitals closely following federal guidelines.

Vulnerable Americans and the elderly are recommended to continue isolating and sheltered in place.

Phase one also recommends Americans to avoid socializing in groups larger than ten and to minimize non-essential travel.

Phase two would allow most public places to open with slightly more relaxed social distancing and would allow non-essential travel to resume.

Read the full document below:

WH Reopen America guidelines by charliespiering on Scribd

