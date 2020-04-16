https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/revealed-nih-gave-millions-chinese-universities-research-laboratories/

As early as 2018 US State Department officials warned about safety risks at the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab on scientists conducting risky tests with the bat coronavirus.

US officials made several trips to the Wuhan laboratory.

Despite the warnings the US National Institute of Health (NIH) awarded a $3.7 million grant to the Wuhan lab studying the bat virus. This was after State Department warned about the risky tests going on in the lab.

This is unbelievable!

But this was not an isolated incident.

US taxpayers have been forking over millions to pay for research at Chinese universities and laboratories.

The NIH gave MILLIONS to Chinese universities and laboratories over the past several years.

Here are a few pages on NIH donations to Chinese universities.

While Americans are starving the NIH was sending millions to China.

How much more was given to other hostile regimes?

Hat Tip Patty

