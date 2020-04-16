https://thehill.com/policy/international/493160-russia-will-certainly-accept-trumps-kind-offer-of-ventilators

The Russian government said it would “certainly accept” President TrumpDonald John TrumpRepublicans go on attack as loans for small businesses start to run out Warren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes NFL considers playing in empty stadiums with 2020 season set to start in September: report MORE‘s offer to donate ventilators to treat coronavirus patients in the country.

Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. would be willing to send ventilators to Russia, noting that “they’re having a hard time in Moscow. We’re going to help them.”

“Russia will certainly accept the kind offer if necessary,” Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinWill the OPEC agreement work and, if so, how long will it last? Trump hopes for bigger oil cuts stemming from historic deal The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – States seek plans for economic revival; feds talk ‘hope’ MORE‘s spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

The administration also pledged to support other countries such as Italy, Spain and France, which are also facing supply shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia recorded 27,938 COVID-19 cases and 232 deaths within the country, with reports that officials are working to gather proper resources such as ventilators to help infected patients.

The Kremlin sent the U.S. medical equipment including ventilators earlier this month, with payment divided between the U.S. government and a Russian state investment fund program.

