San Francisco school officials are considering handing out A’s to middle school and high school students amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports KPIX.

“It’s very stressful for educators and families,” San Francisco Unified School District Board President Mark Sanchez said Wednesday during a board meeting. “It’s not gonna be perfect. There are a lot of issues as we go forward. Our goal is to make sure every student is reached by educators every day and that the students are OK.”

The San Francisco school system consists of roughly 55,000 students.

Many schools have transitioned to virtual learning during the pandemic, though some students do not have access to WiFi or working computers.

Nineteen states have closed all public schools through the end of the school year, and some schools are reporting fewer than half of their students are actually participating, according to The New York Times.

Some schools in Virginia and New Mexico have moved to a pass/no credit grading system for the last grading period. In Palo Alto, California, Superintendent Don Austin announced schools are going to a credit/no credit system for middle and high school students, according to The Washington Post.

San Francisco as of Thursday had 1,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths.

Sanchez during the Zoom meeting Wednesday also offered an alternate plan that would allow students to assign themselves grades.

“I’d like to give them some power and let them decide,” he said. “If a student thinks that they would earn an A, they should assign themselves an A. If it’s a B, it’s a B, or a C, or a D. We should trust them to make the right judgment.”

