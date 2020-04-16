https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/senate-judiciary-committee-releases-transcripts-of-george-papadopoulos-and-fbi-spies-the-fbi-spies-were-recording-their-conversations/

On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee released key material related to the Obama FISA Abuse Scandal.

In addition to the transcripts, the Committee released other material related to the Committee’s investigation into Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) actions leading up to and during the Crossfire Hurricane operation, including the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant process.

Today, the Committee released three categories of material.

Declassified DOJ materials related to the Crossfire Hurricane operation.

Timeline of correspondence sent or received by Chairman Graham and Committee activity regarding the FISA abuse investigation.

Corrective actions taken by DOJ and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court as a result of the FISA abuse investigation.

In response to Graham’s letters on March 7, August 29, and December 19, 2019 urging Attorney General Barr to declassify as much material as possible relating to the abuse of the FISA process targeting the Trump campaign, DOJ has produced the following documents:

Confidential human source transcripts related to the Crossfire Hurricane operation Transcript of George Papadopoulos and FBI Confidential Human Source (declassified March 13, 2020) (document) Transcript of George Papadopoulos and FBI Confidential Human Source (declassified April 1, 2020) (document)

FISA Warrant Application for Carter Page and Three Subsequent Renewals FISA Warrant Application for Carter Page (document) FISA Warrant Application for Carter Page, Renewal One (document) FISA Warrant Application for Carter Page, Renewal Two (document) FISA Warrant Application for Carter Page, Renewal Three (document)

A July 2018 letter from DOJ to the FISA court alerting the court to some of the significant errors and omissions in the Carter Page FISA applications (letter)

Here is the transcript of George Papadopoulos and the confidential human resource who was sent to spy on the young Trump Campaign official.

