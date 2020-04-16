https://www.dailywire.com/news/sheriffs-say-no-to-democrat-governors-draconian-lockdown-orders-we-will-protect-civil-liberties

As thousands of Michigan residents gathered in protest against Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s draconian and bizarrely inconsistent lockdown measures, four sheriffs from northern Michigan counties released a statement saying they will not be enforcing some of the Democrat’s orders, calling it an “overstepping” of executive authority.

Sheriffs Mike Borkovich, Ted Schendel, Ken Falk, and Kim Cole announced their decision Wednesday, telling the public that they take their oath to the U.S. Constitution seriously and consider themselves the “last line of defense in protecting your civil liberties.”

“We write today to inform the public for our respective counties of our opposition to some of Governor Whitmer’s executive orders,” the press release reads, as reported by Michigan Live.

“While we understand her desire to protect the public, we question some restrictions that she has imposed as overstepping her executive authority,” the sheriffs continued. “She has created a vague framework of emergency laws that only confuse Michigan citizens.”

Instead, the sheriffs “will deal with every case as an individual situation and apply common sense.”

“Each of us took an oath to uphold and defend the Michigan Constitution, as well as the US Constitution, and to ensure that your God given rights are not violated,” the statement reads. “We believe that we are the last line of defense in protecting your civil liberties.”

“Our focus needs to be on reopening our counties and getting people back to work. We also need to be aware that this virus is deadly and that we need to continue to practice social distancing, washing of hands, wearing of masks as well as other medically recommended measures,” they said.

“Together, as a community, we will overcome this pandemic, and as Americans, we will persevere and come out stronger than before. As sheriffs of your community we want you to know we have your back and will continue to serve the people who have entrusted us with your protection,” the statement concluded.

Gov. Whitmer has come under fire for implementing inconsistent and seemingly unnecessary purchase and activity bans, like, for example, requiring larger retail stores to shut down their gardening and paint sections.

“People are basically being told what they can and can’t buy at stores,” said Matt Seely, a member of the Michigan Conservative Coalition who protested outside the state Capitol on Wednesday, according to The Washington Examiner. “Nothing makes sense. You can buy a bottle of liquor, but you can’t buy a gallon of paint.”

As noted by The Daily Wire, the protest, dubbed “Operation Gridlock,” garnered thousands of protesters, most honking their horns and, yes, causing gridlock. Some, however, took to the Capitol to protest in person, too.

“The operation, organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition (MCC), directed protesters to stay in their cars and circle the capitol, honking their horns,” The Daily Wire noted. “Live shots on Fox News showed thousands of cars stacked up around the statehouse. Some protesters sported signs that said, ‘tyranny worse than the virus’ and ‘honk if you love liberty.’”

