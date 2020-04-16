https://www.theepochtimes.com/some-pandemic-stimulus-checks-were-deposited-to-wrong-accounts-users-say_3314710.html

Some people have complained that they have not yet received CCP virus stimulus checks because the money was sent to the wrong bank accounts, prompting a spokesperson for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to respond.

“You sent my check to the wrong account number!” one Twitter user wrote Thursday morning. “I’ve had my account for years. Bank says there’s nothing they can do.”

“My stimulus got sent to the wrong account and it won’t let me update it despite you guys saying we could. I guess I’ll just get evicted,” one Twitter user wrote to the IRS on Wednesday.

It appears that the problem emerged when people logged into the IRS’s “Get My Payment” website and app.

It told some taxpayers that money was deposited and displayed the last four digits of their bank accounts where the money was sent. Some users said it was the wrong account or was outdated, according to USA Today.

“You’re jubilant because you’ve been waiting to get that money. And you look down and the bank account number is not even close,” Chris Rodriguez of Michigan told the newspaper. “They messed up one digit and it was the last digit and I was confused because they have my direct deposit information. So how could they screw that up, for lack of a better term?” added New Jersey man Bryan Leeds to ABC News.

Response

A spokesperson for the IRS, Jodie Reynolds, said that she hadn’t heard about the deposits going to the wrong accounts. However, she said the money should be rejected by banks and sent back to the IRS should that happen.

“The payment isn’t going to bounce back and just sit here,” Reynolds explained. “We will turn around and cut them a paper check and make sure they get their money.”

Reynolds told USA Today that people can update their bank account with the IRS online before the checks are sent. The IRS will then send out notices “telling folks the status of their payment,” she said.

Douglas Johnson Jr., a finance and banking consultant based in California, told the news outlet that people who believe the checks were sent to the wrong account should communicate that information to the IRS via its website.

“It’s going to be up to (the IRS) to track down whether it went to the wrong account or not,” Johnson said. “But the obligation to the taxpayer is not to find out what wrong recipient it went to.”

The IRS wrote on Wednesday that so far, nearly 10 million people got economic stimulus payments while 1.6 million provided direct deposit information.

The IRS, meanwhile, issued updated guidance and answers on its website about possible “Get My Payment” issues.

The Epoch Times refers to the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, as the CCP virus because the Chinese Communist Party’s coverup and mismanagement allowed the virus to spread throughout China before it was transmitted worldwide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

