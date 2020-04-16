https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/st-louis-city-shooting-caught-video-broad-daylight-soros-funded-circuit-attorney-kim-gardner-drops-case-shooter-walk-free/

A shooting was caught on camera last Friday after a car crash in a busy St. Louis City intersection. The crash and shooting took place on Lindell and Sarah near the Central West End.

Two men were seen arguing after the crash in the middle of Lindell Boulevard when one man pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The entire episode was caught on camera.

KMOV has video

Police union stunned no charges filed in CWE shooting caught on tape https://t.co/1rNAXupYpk via @KMOV — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) April 16, 2020

But St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner let the shooter walk free the next day without filing charges.

This is just the latest example of this deranged and lawless circuit attorney.

This is nothing new for Circuit Attorney Gardner.

She has a long trail of corrupt and criminal actions.

Far left billionaire George Soros has been systematically targeting district attorney races throughout the United States. Several of his candidates have already won. His goal is to create havoc in communities.

In St. Louis City far left lunatic Kim Gardner took money from Soros in her race for St. Louis Circuit Attorney.

Soros funded PAC even released an ad in support of this far left and unqualified nutcase.

[embedded content]

Kim Gardner won her election and is wreaking havoc on the city of St. Louis circuit attorney’s office.

Kim Gardner is so intolerable that two dozen attorneys and more than one-third of the trial lawyers left the office when she was hired. And this is a Democrat dominated office.

In early January St. Louis Police arrested a drug dealer in possession of over 1,000 highly addictive opiate pills and more than $30,000 in cash.

The St. Louis police officers also got a confession from their suspect.

But when investigators brought their evidence to Gardner’s Circuit Attorney’s office in downtown St. Louis the attorneys REFUSED to press charges against the dealer and handed the police report back to the officers!

The entire event was captured on video!

Gardner didn’t care.

She continues to allow violent criminals to walk free in St. Louis.

