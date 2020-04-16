http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/AitOf4BEraM/

George Stephanopoulos, who revealed this week he has tested positive for COVID-19, is being accused by a hacked-off neighbor in the Hamptons of not following social-distancing guidelines.

The 59-year-old co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America” — whose wife, Ali Wentworth, earlier this week emerged from a three-week battle with the deadly bug — has been out and about, visiting a local drugstore last week and more recently walking his dog on a private golf course, according to the neighbor.

“If you know someone’s wife has corona and the wife has been very very sick with it, do you think that the husband should be out at pharmacies picking up prescriptions when the pharmacy delivers and does curbside pickup?” local neighbor Carrie Doyle wrote last Friday in a since-deleted Facebook message that was seen by The Post.

The pharmacy in question was a White’s Apothecary in East Hampton, according to a source close to the situation.

“Even though he is wearing a mask, would it still be disconcerting for you to see that he has been standing several feet away from you for ten minutes while you talked to the pharmacist?” Doyle continued.

“If your answer is yes than [sic] please tweet GEORGE STEPHANOPOLOUS [sic] to stay the hell home!!!!!!!!!”

Doyle didn’t respond to requests for comment.

After revealing his diagnosis over the weekend, Stephanopoulos told his “Good Morning America” co-hosts on Monday that he wasn’t surprised given his wife’s earlier diagnosis, and that he hasn’t suffered from it.

“I’m one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic,” he said. “I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath.”

“Thanks for letting me know that now George Stephanopolous [sic] has admitted he tested positive for Corona,” Doyle shot back on Facebook on Monday afternoon. “Below is a picture of George trespassing on the Maidstone golf course on Saturday. He was not wearing his mask.”

Doyle likewise noted that Stephanopoulos was walking one of the dogs who had lately appeared lounging in bed with Wentworth in her Instagram posts that documented her struggle with the bug.

“We still don’t know if dogs can transmit,” she added in the Monday post. “He is also trespassing on a private golf course, entering through a lane where it clearly says PRIVATE CLUB NO TRESPASSING. So is this a good guy or what?”

A receptionist at the Maidstone said that the golf course is closed to golfing but members are allowed to walk dogs there — provided they practice social distancing. It could not be learned whether Stephanopoulos is a member.

A source close to Stephanopoulos said he was wearing a mask as well as gloves in the pharmacy and while on the golf course, “there was no one else around.”

He appeared with Wentworth on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday night.

“I feel great,” he said, maintaining he still had no symptoms.

Share this:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

