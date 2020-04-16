https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/stocks-rise-slightly-led-tech/

(CNBC) Stocks rose slightly on Thursday, led by tech, as Wall Street grappled with more concerns over the coronavirus outbreak and dismal economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 33.33 points higher, or 0.1%, at 23,537.68. The Dow was down more than 200 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 gained 0.6% to close at 2,799.55 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.7% to 8,532.36. The Nasdaq 100, which is composed of the 100 largest stocks in the composite, jumped nearly 2% and erased its 2020 losses.

