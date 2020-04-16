https://www.dailywire.com/news/studies-find-average-american-streaming-stunning-amount-of-content-per-day-during-coronavirus-outbreak

Seen “Tiger King”?

Of course you have. Everyone has,

If you’ve been binge-watching … everything … you’re not alone.

The average American, locked down during the coronavirus, is streaming eight hours of content per day and blitzing through three TV series per week, a new survey of 2,000 U.S. residents finds.

“Moreover, many parents have started to fall back on streaming services to get a break from their kids. In all, 65% of surveyed parents said they’re allowing their children to watch more TV and movies during this pandemic,” reports Study Finds.

The research, commissioned by Tubi, also noted that the average American enjoys access to four streaming services (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime). Another 38% are usually logged into five or more at any given time. Of course, many households find themselves operating on a leaner budget, so it makes sense that 47% are also taking advantage of free streaming services. All in all, 75% of respondents are using streaming services more in general since COVID-19 interrupted all of our lives.

“The findings of the survey illuminate just how much people are turning to streaming as a way to stay entertained and cope with social isolation. Americans are bingeing more content than ever before, seeking free streaming options alongside subscription services, and turning to password sharing as a way to find more content,” a Tubi spokesman told Study Finds.

With everyone isolated in their houses — no meeting friends for dinner or drinks, no catching a music show or a movie at the theater — people are cranking through shows.

Another study, this one conducted by streaming service ReelGood, found similar results.

“Consumers are now officially streaming more content during business hours compared to off-hours,” Reelgood reported. “However, the firm gathered more details which shows consumers are streaming more content while they work from home than compared to off-hours. Peak watching times were between 12 PM and 2 PM during the day, which is the middle of the workday for most Americans.”

Reelgood also said that Netflix has “regained supreme among the streaming services and still holds the top spot during the coronavirus. However, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Disney+ were also found to be the most watched services.”

Network TV is also doing well. CBS’ “Let’s Make a Deal,” recorded its most-watched week since the show was brought back 11 years ago with Wayne Brady as host, the Nielsen rating company said. “The Price is Right,” hosted by Drew Carey, drew its biggest audience in four years, Nielsen said.

“TV usage has surged during the coronavirus quarantines, with millions more potential viewers at home than would be under normal circumstances,” The Hollywood Reporter writes. “While numbers have leveled off some after an initial surge, total TV usage is still up by more than 25 percent compared to the first week of March, before stay-home orders went into effect in much of the U.S.”

“The larger viewer pool has led to increased ratings across the TV landscape, from network evening news to Netflix. Specialized cable networks have seen their audiences surge as well, with a number of them experiencing double-digit growth in recent weeks,” says The Reporter.

