Despite President Donald Trump’s claims that there would “never be a Republican elected in this country again” if there was a universal vote-by-mail system in place, a new study suggests neither party would have an advantage.

A study from Stanford University’s Democracy and Polarization Lab released Wednesday indicates a vote-by-mail option doesn’t benefit either major political party, The Hill reports.

With social distancing measures still in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, health experts and some government officials have called for the expansion of mail-in voting options. Opponents to voting-by-mail argue it disadvantages their political party and will increase voter fraud.

Researchers compared results in counties that adopted a vote-by-mail program to those within the same state that did not. The study compared county-level election results and public party registration data for voters in Utah and California from 1996-2018.

The results found “a truly negligible effect” on partisan turnout rates with the addition of a vote-by-mail option, with turnout slightly up across the entire voting-age population.

“By comparing counties that adopt a vote-by-mail program to counties within the same state that do not adopt the program, we are able to compare the election outcomes and turnout behavior of voters who have different vote-by-mail accessibility but who have the same set of candidates on the ballot for statewide races,” they wrote.

