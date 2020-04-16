https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/teen-challenge-co-founder-given-hydroxychloroquine-recovers-covid-19-80-years-old/

(CBN) President Trump and others continue to promote the anti-malaria medication hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19. Scientists warn it needs more testing before it’s proven safe and effective, but as physicians begin to prescribe the medication, success stories are rolling in.

Pastor Don Wilkerson, the co-founder of Teen Challenge and the brother of the late David Wilkerson from The Cross and the Switchblade fame, started feeling sick after a trip to his organization’s Brooklyn chapter in early March.

“I got pneumonia, I could hardly walk, or talk; she couldn’t understand me very well,” he told CBN News.

