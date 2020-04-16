https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-campaign-team-joe-memes

The campaign for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is promoting a tool inviting supporters to

create their own customized meme showing that they are on “Team Joe” for 2020.

But it is not just Biden supporters who have taken them up on the offer, and jokesters on social media got creative, having a lot of fun with the opportunity on Thursday.

What are the details?

Twitter users uploaded fake “endorsements” featuring Chinese President Xi Jinping,

the devil, several members of the media including CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta, convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, “Corn Pop,” and a “lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

The Trump War Room also weighed in, making an avatar showing that MS-13 gang members are “on Team Joe,” with a caption, “Thanks for pledging not to deport us!”

Other users posted pictures of Biden invading women’s personal space on several occasions, and one posted a meme featuring Tara Reade, the woman who recently filed a police report accusing Biden of a sexual assault in 1993.

Even images of Democrats who have already endorsed Biden were used in the meme creation, such as Biden’s former rivals Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and former President Barack Obama, who was branded in one meme as a “reluctant endorser.”

