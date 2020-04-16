https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/end-new-york-mayor-deblasio-says-new-york-city-will-not-reopen-july-augus-earliest/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined Bill Hemmer today on FOX News Channel.

The mayor told Hemmer he does not expect New York City to open until July or August.

March-April-May-June
There will be nothing left in the city in July.

This is a good time for New Yorkers to look for an exit.

Mayor de Blasio already announced schools will be closed for the rest of the year.

And to think it wasn’t that long ago that Bill de Blasio was virtue-signalling and downplaying the virus.

