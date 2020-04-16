https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/end-new-york-mayor-deblasio-says-new-york-city-will-not-reopen-july-augus-earliest/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined Bill Hemmer today on FOX News Channel.

The mayor told Hemmer he does not expect New York City to open until July or August.

March-April-May-June

There will be nothing left in the city in July.

This is a good time for New Yorkers to look for an exit.

TRENDING: FINALLY: Trump Lays Out Three-Phase Plan To Reopen Economy

NYC Mayor Deblasio tells Bill Hemmer that the city will start to reopen in July or August at the earliest. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 16, 2020

Mayor de Blasio already announced schools will be closed for the rest of the year.

JUST IN: New York City public schools will remain closed for the remainder of this school year, Mayor de Blasio announces https://t.co/nS9quqsZRZ pic.twitter.com/nTmcz52Bj6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 11, 2020

And to think it wasn’t that long ago that Bill de Blasio was virtue-signalling and downplaying the virus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]