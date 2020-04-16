https://www.theblaze.com/news/the-view-complains-about-racist-michigan-protest-blames-fox-news

Women on “The View” blasted Michigan’s “racist” protests, and blamed Fox News and its hosts for the demonstrations.

Thousands of Michiganders took to the streets Wednesday to protest against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s extension of social distancing measures, which includes a ban on visiting other homes within the state.

The protest was dubbed Operation Gridlock, and you can read more about it here.

What are the details?

Co-host Sunny Hostin said that while she agreed Whitmer may be encroaching on government overreach territory, it didn’t mean people had to turn it into a “racist protest.”

“I was trying to figure out why there were Confederate flags flying around during the … alleged protest. Just because I couldn’t figure out what that had to do with the coronavirus,” she said.

“If you are indeed upset about the stay-at-home order, I can understand that, because it is probably, I think, the most restrictive in the country, and people are very concerned about it,” Hostin added. “But I guess I just didn’t understand the manner in which it was done. … I thought rather than it becoming a stay-at-home order protest, it seemed to become some sort of racist protest.”

Co-host Meghan McCain said she couldn’t stop thinking about how restrictive the measure actually was, pointing out that the order bans leaving your home for home improvement supplies including garden tools and seeds.

“Gov. Whitmer needs to lean back on some of these restrictions because people are doing the best they can to entertain themselves at home, and if you want to repaint your house, that’s certainly one of the safest things that I think you can be doing right now,” McCain said.

Not to be outdone, co-host Joy Behar added, “I would like to ask [the protesters] if they’re willing to sign away their right to treatment if and when they get infected. Are you going to say, ‘I don’t need a ventilator because I thought I should go out and defy the governor’s order’?”

She added, “And I would like to know if people in states who are following the guidelines like us in New York, can be sure those people don’t come here. They blocked an ambulance the other day. Can’t they be charged and arrested for that? I understand the fact that, you know, they can’t get their veggies, but hello. We’re talking about this disease being way more infecting and worse than they even thought, you know?”

Behar concluded by taking a shot at Fox News and its conservative hosts.

“By the way, they’re watching Fox a little too much. They’re watching Laura Ingraham, who tweeted ‘Time to get your freedom back.’ And then the brilliant Jeanine Pirro. In early March, she was parroting Trump that the infection rate would drop as the weather warms. I mean, this is who they’re listening to! So, again, do you say ‘I won’t get the treatment if I get the virus’? That’s my question.”

