https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/04/16/todays-hot-topics-tems-brave-sir-robin-congress-ppp-less-whitmer-empress-fbis-due-process-bidens-hollywoods-metoo-mess/

Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (4 pm ET), we have another great lineup for the news of the day! The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.

Join us as we welcome:

Duane “Generalissimo” Patterson brings us up to date on the week’s top stories and gives us a preview of tomorrow’s Hugh Hewitt show. We will once again note that the Brave Sir Robin Congress is still turning tail, plus look at the smugness of petty tyrants in veepstakes shortlister Gretchen Whitmer. We’ll also check the status of the Paycheck Protection Act on a day where the Dept of Labor announced that 5 million more Americans filed jobless claims last week. And, of course, whatever other hot topics arise!

How much embarrassment will Hollywood experience in championing both #MeToo and Joe Biden? Hollywood in Toto’s Christian Toto joins us to discuss the Gaga-Biden ticket, why America is obsessed with Joe Exotic, and how red-pilled America is set to reject Hollywood’s take on Phyllis Schlafly. Plus, one best-selling author is taking aim at the “Woke Mob” — find out who!

The Ed Morrissey Show and its dynamic chatroom can be seen on the permanent TEMS page. Be sure to join us, and don’t forget to keep up with the debate on my Facebook page, too!

How can Republicans and conservatives keep winning after 2016? Find out in GOING RED, published in April from Crown Forum!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

