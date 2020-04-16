https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/tomorrows-news-today-gateway-pundit-led-nation-several-recent-reports/

The Gateway Pundit: Tomorrow’s News Today

Recent breaking reports in the news prove that there is a clear pattern of source and distribution of major news topics.

Gateway Pundit readers are aware of this.

Many of these national news stories were first posted at The Gateway Pundit. Here are two examples among many over the years:

Example No. 1: The Wuhan Virology Lab Experimented with the Covid-19 Virus on Live Animals

April 10, 2020 (7:57 AM) – Gateway Pundit : “Dr. Shi Zhengli and the Wuhan Institute of Virology Connected to Coronavirus EXPERIMENTED WITH LIVE ANIMALS!”

April 10, 2020 (01:40 PM ) – Washington Examiner: “Taxpayer-funded animal experiments tied to Chinese ‘wet markets’ and Wuhan laboratory”

April 10, 2020 – Legislator: “I’m disgusted to learn that for years the US government has been funding dangerous and cruel animal experiments at the Wuhan Institute.”

April 13, 2020 – Business Today: “Shocking! US gave $3.7 million to China’s Wuhan lab that conducted coronavirus tests on bats”

Example No. 2: The Head of the WHO is a Member of Known Terrorist Organization and a China Puppet

March 23, 2020 – Gateway Pundit: “WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Reportedly Ranking Member of Known Terrorist Organization and China Puppet”

March 27, 2020 – Fox: “WHO chief’s questionable past comes into focus following coronavirus response”

March 31 2020 – Fox: “WHO leadership is a ‘lapdogs’ for the Chinese government”

April 1, 2020 – Legislator: “GOP senator wants coronavirus hearings, probe over WHO role promoting China’s ‘misinformation’’

April 14, 2020 – White House “Trump announces US will halt funding to World Health Organization over coronavirus response”

Of course, we could continue this with several examples.

TGP leads the news cycle.

