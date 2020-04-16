https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/trump-announces-major-news-conference-tonight-explain-guidelines-opening-america/

President Trump on Thursday afternoon announced he will be holding a “major” news conference tonight at 6:00 PM ET to explain guidelines for opening up America again.

Major News Conference tonight, the White House at 6:00 P.M. (Eastern), to explain Guidelines for OPENING UP AMERICA AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2020

President Trump never closed down the US with his social distancing guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Crazed Governors across the country forcefully shut down small businesses with authoritarian shelter-in-place orders.

Police officers raided churches and threatened pastors with imprisonment and or fines for daring to hold Easter services.

Social distancing can be practiced without crushing the economy but the tyrants are using the virus as a vehicle to destroy the First Amendment and shut down small businesses.

As of Thursday morning, more than 22 MILLION jobs vanished in one month — it’s time to open the country for business!

