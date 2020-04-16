https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-tells-governors-they-can-open-states-before-may-1

On Thursday, President Donald Trump reportedly told governors across the nation that they may choose to re-open their state economy before the May 1.

“You’re going to call your own shots,” President Trump told the governors on a collective phone call, The New York Times reported after reviewing audio of the call.

“You’re going to be calling the shots,” the president reportedly insisted. “We’ll be standing right alongside of you, and we’re going to get our country open and get it working. People want to get working.”

Last month, Trump extended the initial “15 days to stop the spread” federal anti-coronavirus campaign to April 30, though he kicked around the idea of an Easter Sunday opening before the extension.

Even April 30, however, was not set in stone. Trump has repeatedly refused to definitively say if he would give the green light to re-opening at the end of the month, and he’s even suggested he would have total authority over the states’ restart dates. The reported Thursday phone call, clearly, set a different tone.

“Some of you are in very, very good shape to open quickly and, if you’d like, according to the guidelines, you could open before the date of May 1,” Trump encouraged governors, adding that if they wanted to take their time, that would be fine.

Later on Thursday evening, Trump is set to brief the American public about opening up the nation’s economy, and is expected to talk about contact tracing and other measures to help with the process.

“The president will announce a plan in the works to drastically increase the capacity for state and local health departments to do core public health work like testing people, doing contact tracing,” an official told the Times. “We want to beef up state capacity to be able to perform core functions, so that if and when we start to open the country back up, we don’t have a resurgence of cases to require the country to shut back down.”

“Major News Conference tonight, the White House at 6:00 P.M. (Eastern), to explain Guidelines for OPENING UP AMERICA AGAIN!” the president tweeted in anticipation of the presser.

