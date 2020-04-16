https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/tucker-carlson-warns-michelle-obamas-support-radical-mail-voting-initiatives-destroy-american-democracy/

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted Michelle Obama’s support for a “radical expansion” of mail-in voting in November, warning that the extreme measures could destroy American democracy.

Carlson warned that mail-in voting would destroy the public’s faith in election outcomes, and hence, our democracy itself.

Tucker Carlson warns that mail in voting would destroy our democracy pic.twitter.com/OneT2SHhAF — Adam Weiss (@adamMatthew) April 16, 2020

“Former First Lady Michelle Obama is using this crisis to promote the radical expansion of nationwide voting by mail,” Carlson began. “Citizens could request ballots online and then print them at home. Now, no serious person at the national level has ever suggested doing that before because of course it would instantly destroy the public’s faith in election outcomes and hence, our democracy. But if there was ever a time to sneak something this disruptive past a beleaguered and distracted population, this is it. The justification for all of this? Take a guess — yes, racism.”

The former First Lady co-chairs an organization called When We All Vote, which claims to be non-partisan, that released a statement on Monday arguing in favor of mail in voting. The statement claimed that “barriers to voting” have long existed for “young people and communities of color.”

“Americans should never have to choose between making their voices heard and keeping themselves and their families safe. We know that barriers to voting existed before this crisis, especially for young people and communities of color. Expanding access to vote-by-mail, online voter registration and early voting are critical steps for this moment— and they’re long overdue. There is nothing partisan about striving to live up to the promise of our country; making the democracy we all cherish more accessible; and protecting our neighbors, friends and loved ones as they participate in this cornerstone of American life,” Obama said in the statement.

USA Today reports that in 2005 a bipartisan electoral reform commission concluded that vote-by-mail programs create “concerns about privacy, as citizens voting from home may come under pressure to vote for certain candidates” and, perhaps more significantly, increase the “risk of fraud.”

