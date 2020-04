https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/unemployment-claims-jump-another-5-25-million-22-million-lost-jobs-thanks-garbage-models-flawed-reporting-reckless-officials/

On Thursday another 5.25 million Americans filed jobless claims.

The total number of American victims of the coronavirus lockdown is at least 22 million.

22 MILLION!

BREAKING! US initial jobless claims rose 5.25 million in the week until April 11. Cumulative job losses during the four weeks now at a staggering 22 million. pic.twitter.com/uEQg7HMwhI — jeroen blokland (@jsblokland) April 16, 2020

The huge increase in unemployment has likely pushed the jobless rate up to around 15%, the highest level since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

It didn’t have to be this way.

TRENDING: Dozens of Cops in Tactical Gear ‘Aggressively’ Show Up At California Church on Easter, Pastor Now Facing Fine or Up To Six Months in Jail

This is the product of faulty models, ignorant officials and dishonest reporting.

There have been over 28,000 coronavirus deaths this year and deaths that are presumed to be linked to the coronavirus.

That is half as many deaths as a seasonal flu.

The average age of a typical coronavirus victim is around age 80. But this number is not clear because the CDC will not report the number and the liberal media is not concerned with this number.

At least 10% of the US victims were living in nursing homes.

The US shut down the entire economy based on this.

And the only reason the economy is shut down is due to panicked doctors pushing faulty models.

Dr. Fauci admitted on Monday that it was he and Dr. Birx who persuaded President Trump to kill the economy… And they did this wildly inaccurate models and predictions!

Last week President admitted that back in March “two very smart people” came into his office and urged him to lock down the economy or 2.2 million Americans would die.

But President Trump did not say who those “two very smart people” were.

President Trump: The big projection being that 2.2 million people would die if we did nothing. That was another decision we made, close it up. That was a big decision that we made. Two very smart people walked into my office and said listen these are your alternatives. And that was a projection of 1.5 to 2.2 million people would die if we didn’t close it up. That’s a lot of people.

Of course, the two experts were COMPLETELY WRONG. Their models were WILDLY INACCURATE and off by some millions of deaths!!

President Trump followed these two inept doctors and killed off the record US economy.

Later the two doctors came back and admitted their models were off by MILLIONS but instead of revising their strategy the doctors doubled-down on their insane strategy.

On Monday Dr. Fauci admitted he persuaded the president to shut down and kill off the US economy. It’s likely, the doctor’s horrid models and flawed predictions will do more damage to America than China did with the leaked virus.

This guy has been wrong every step of the way.

Trump needs to get rid of this very dangerous man.

Dr. Anthony Fauci: “I can tell you, the first and only time that I said we should do mitigation strongly, the response was, ‘yes, we’ll do it.'” https://t.co/OoYDesvZU4 pic.twitter.com/k5IaxkiiBc — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 13, 2020

Via Ned Nikolov.

At a press conference yesterday (Apr 13, 2020), Dr. Fauci admitted that he and Dr. Birx were the 2 people, who pushed President Trump (@realDonaldTrump) to implement a National lockdown without considering the economic consequences of such an action: https://t.co/ctNXE9iY9R — Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. (@NikolovScience) April 14, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook