LAS VEGAS (CBSLA) – Talks are underway on how casinos in Las Vegas will operate in the COVID-19 era once they open up as early as next month.

Executives with Caesars Entertainment Corp., MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts Ltd., and Las Vegas Sands Corp. are mulling several measures that would be in place when they reopen with as little as a third of their rooms available, according to Bloomberg.

Casino entrances would be limited, guests would have their temperatures checked using noninvasive methods, and employees – including dealers – would wear masks and gloves under the plan.

Gamblers’ chairs would be placed at least one chair apart at blackjack tables, the report stated.

Executives are also considering implementing facilities near casinos so that all employees and possibly tourists can undergo COVID-19 testing.

The city, the largest gambling market in the U.S., was shut down after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered all casinos statewide to close for 30 days in mid-March to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The order was later extended to April 30.