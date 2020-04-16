https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/vile-view-hosts-call-michigan-protest-stay-home-orders-racist-say-protesters-shouldnt-get-treatment-catch-virus/

The obnoxious women from The View have declared the Michigan protest against the state’s stay-at-home orders to be “racist” and suggested protesters shouldn’t bother going to the hospital for treatment if they are infected.

On Thursday, Sunny Hostin deemed “Operation Gridlock,” the Michigan protest opposing the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s extremely restrictive stay-at-home orders, to be “racist” because some of the people in attendance had pro-Trump shirts and confederate flags.

“God Bless the U.S.A.” playing at #OperationGridlock in Lansing, MI pic.twitter.com/1I9Y2BDn5C — Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) April 15, 2020

TRENDING: Dozens of Cops in Tactical Gear ‘Aggressively’ Show Up At California Church on Easter, Pastor Now Facing Fine or Up To Six Months in Jail

Though the protest was about the freedom to leave their homes and go to work, Hostin said that it became “some sort of racist protest” because the demonstrators were right-wing.

There’s nothing more American and more constitutional than a bunch of auto workers in Michigan carrying guns assembling freely, speaking freely, and defying tyranny. A beautiful site. #operationgridlock #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/TC5ZZ9dSop — Graham Ledger (@GrahamLedger) April 15, 2020

“If you are indeed upset about the stay-at-home order, I can understand that because it is probably I think the most restrictive in the country, and people are very concerned about that,” Sunny Hostin remarked. “But I guess I just didn’t understand the manner within which it was done … I thought rather than it becoming a stay-at-home order protest, it seemed to become some sort of racist protest.”

MICHIGAN PROTESTORS DEFY STAY-HOME ORDERS: The co-hosts react to a group who protested Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s pandemic directive, calling on state leaders to allow small businesses to reopen. https://t.co/qLfUK7W3ZE pic.twitter.com/aCmZ2CgP1X — The View (@TheView) April 16, 2020

Loud mouthed harpy Joy Behar took it even further, asserting that the protesters shouldn’t be able to go to the hospital if they catch the virus.

“Are you going to say ‘I don’t need a ventilator because I thought I should go out and defy the governor’s order’?” Behar said. “They blocked an ambulance the other day. Can’t they be charged and arrested for that? I understand the fact that, you know, they can’t get their veggies, but hello! We’re talking about this disease being way more infecting and worse than they even thought.”

The host of easily the worst show on television continued on to blame Fox News for the protest and continue to suggest that protesters won’t deserve treatment if they get sick.

“They’re watching Fox a little too much,” Behar said of the protesters. “They’re watching Laura Ingraham, who tweeted ‘Time to get your freedom back.’ And then the brilliant Jeanine Pirro. In early March, she was parroting Trump that the infection rate would drop as the weather warms. I mean, this is who they’re listening to. So again, do you say I won’t get the treatment if I get the virus? That’s my question.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

