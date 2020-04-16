https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wall-street-stock-markets-dow/2020/04/16/id/963130

Stocks were mixed on Thursday, giving up early gains as concerns about rough first-quarter earnings and lasting economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic offset weekly jobless claims that were better than some had feared.

A 6.1% fall for Boeing Co sent the blue-chip Dow down 0.6%, as its European rival Airbus said it was examining requests to defer deliveries after a collapse in travel demand.

The Nasdaq outperformed the broader market with Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc surging to record highs as sweeping stay-at-home orders drove demand for online streaming services and home delivery of goods.

Meanwhile, the shutdown in New York was extended until May 15 even as coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths fell to their lowest in more than a week, adding to evidence that the hardest-hit state was controlling its spread.

Wall Street has swung this week between hopes of a peaking in coronavirus cases and fears of the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression, as the lockdown measures crushed business activity.

Latest data showed jobless claims fell slightly to 5.2 million last week from an upwardly revised 6.62 million the week before, but the total figure for the past month still topped a stunning 20 million.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated 5.1 million jobless claims for the week ended April 11.

Wall Street’s fear gauge rose for the second straight session, while the flight from risk pressured U.S. Treasury yields.

“We are still struggling to grab a foothold on the deterioration of what’s going on,” said Andrew Smith, chief investment officer at Delos Capital Advisors in Dallas.

“The jobless claims number is better than what economists expected, but it’s still a little too soon to be extrapolating to the ‘all clear ahead’ road.”

After a 27.5% rally from its March lows, the S&P 500 index is still 17.5% below its record high as first-quarter earnings kicked off with U.S. banks preparing for a wave of future loan defaults following a halt in business activity.

Analysts estimate earnings for S&P 500 companies slumped 12.8% in the first quarter, with U.S. economic growth expected to have contracted at its fastest pace since World War Two.

Trump is now expected to announce “new guidelines” for re-opening the economy at a news conference on Thursday.

“What the market cannot price in perfectly is when the economy re-opens, what its nuances will look like and what its impact will be on corporate profits one quarter, two quarters and a year away,” said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, California.

Morgan Stanley wrapped up earnings for the big U.S. lenders, reporting a plunge in quarterly profit as its advisory and wealth management businesses took a hit from the economic fallout of the pandemic. The bank subsector dropped 4.2%.

At 2:30 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 95 points, or 0.4%, at 23,409, and the S&P 500 was up 3 points, or 0.11%, at 2,786. The Nasdaq Composite was up 70 points, or 0.8%, at 8,464.

The Philadelphia chip index rose 1.5% after the world’s largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) reported a near doubling in first-quarter net profit.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.33-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.73-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 14 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and 53 new lows.

GLOBAL MARKETS

World stock markets seesawed while bond yields retreated on Thursday as dire U.S. jobless data underscored a deepening downturn amid the coronavirus pandemic and tamped down investor hopes a listless economy would soon be back on its feet.

A record 22 million Americans sought unemployment benefits over the past month, with millions more filing claims last week in an early sign of how deep the economic slump caused by the pandemic will be.

President Donald Trump plans to announce new guidelines to reopen the U.S. economy after a monthlong shutdown, joining a growing chorus of leaders around the world clamoring to reignite their economies.

The dollar hit a one-week high, gold rose slightly and U.S. Treasury yields fell for a third session as investors fled to safe-haven assets.

Investors are grappling with whether to be optimistic for when economies pull out of recession or to wait for a vaccine for the novel coronavirus and clear signs growth has fully recovered, said Anthony Saglimbene, global market strategist at Ameriprise.

“The stock market is forward looking and has discounted a lot of some of the really bad economic and earnings numbers that we’re going to get for Q1 and Q2,” Saglimbene said.

“It’s really about when we do reopen, what’s that curve look like? Is it a ‘V,’ is it a ‘U’ or is it a ‘W’? Our view is that it’s going to be slow recovery,” he said.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.49% and its emerging market stock index lost 0.52%.

European shares rebounded, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index up 0.58%.

Oil prices slid, with official data showing U.S. inventories surging to the most on record. Investors had hoped that a build-up in U.S. inventories may mean producers have little option but to cut output as the coronavirus pandemic ravages demand.

U.S. crude was up 0.1% to $19.89 per barrel and Brent was at $27.31, down 1.37% on the day.

Speculation mounted that the European Central Bank was looking to prevent further stress in the region’s debt markets where debt-to-GDP now looks set to top 150% this year.

“We have had this big wave of big announcements by governments and central banks and now we need to get into the nitty gritty of how it all works,” said AXA Investment Managers chief economist Gilles Moec.

The dollar index rose 0.578%, with the euro down 0.75% to $1.0825. The Japanese yen weakened 0.22% versus the greenback at 107.74 per dollar,

Policymakers are starting to allow stringent lockdowns to ease, and firms are looking to restart as well. Germany is proposing reopening schools and some retailers starting May 4.

German carmakers Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz will restart production at some German factories next week and in other countries a week later.

Investment bank Morgan Stanley underscored the damage too as it posted a 32% fall in its quarterly profit on Thursday.

Asia had a more difficult session overnight. Tokyo’s Nikkei dropped 1.3% and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost almost 1%, wiping out early week gains that had taken it to a one-month high. [>T]

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell to a one-week low and commodity prices had struggled to rise against the expectation of cratering demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

