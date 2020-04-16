https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/took-oath-defend-us-constitution-michigan-sheriffs-defy-crazed-governor-gretchen-whitmers-authoritarian-stay-home-order/

It looks like crazed Governor Gretchen Whitmer has lost the consent of the governed.

Just like other tyrants of the past, Whitmer is learning that her word is not the law.

Four Michigan sheriffs refused to enforce some of Democrat Governor Whitmer’s authoritarian orders.

The far-left governor banned travel between homes for Michigan residents, banned the sale of vegetable seeds and told Home Depot to close certain sections like flooring, garden centers and plant nurseries.

TRENDING: Dozens of Cops in Tactical Gear ‘Aggressively’ Show Up At California Church on Easter, Pastor Now Facing Fine or Up To Six Months in Jail

This woman is insane and Michiganders have had enough of her tyranny.

THOUSANDS of Michigan citizens, business owners and conservatives protested against tyrannical governor Whitmer and the sheriffs are backing the citizens.

Washington Examiner reported:

A group of sheriffs announced they will not enforce some of Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders on the same day thousands rallied against state-mandated shelter-in-place orders outside the state Capitol in Lansing. Sheriffs Mike Borkovich, Ted Schendel, Ken Falk, and Kim Cole of Michigan’s 101st District released a press statement Wednesday afternoon detailing what they said was their decision to place their oath to the Constitution above Whitmer’s wishes.

“We write today to inform the public for our respective counties of our opposition to some of Governor Whitmer’s executive orders. While we understand her desire to protect the public, we question some restrictions that she has imposed as overstepping her executive authority,” read the letter signed by each sheriff.

“Each of us took an oath to uphold and defend the Michigan Constitution, as well as the US Constitution, and to ensure that your God given rights are not violated. We believe that we are the last line of defense in protecting your civil liberties,” the sheriffs added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

