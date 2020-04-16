https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/493101-who-takes-control-if-there-is-no-presidential-election-this-year

What if the pandemic were to get so bad next fall that the November elections could not be held? There is no acceptable reason for this to happen, since there are alternatives to voting in person on a single day. But it is possible, if unlikely, that voting by mail might become unrealistic if the pandemic were to become so much worse that it endangered the lives of postal workers.

It is not too early, therefore, to ask the question: What does the Constitution provide in the event that an emergency precludes an election before the end of a president’s term? It has never happened before, and it probably won’t happen this year — but law professors specialize in assessing hypothetical scenarios, so here is my assessment.

We begin, of course, with the words of the Constitution which, however, provide no definitive answer. But they do provide some clear conclusions. First and foremost, absent an election, the incumbent president does not continue to serve in an interim capacity until an election is held. Unlike parliamentary democracies such as Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to serve until a replacement has been selected, our president’s term ends on a date specific, regardless of whether or not a successor has been picked.

The 20th Amendment is unambiguous: “The terms of the president and vice president shall end at noon on the 20th of January … .” Nothing could seem clearer. Yet, the end of that paragraph provides that “the terms of their successors shall then begin.” But what if no successors have been elected? Does the president then continue to serve as an interim officeholder?

The constitutional answer is “No,” because his or her term definitely ends at noon on January 20. If not reelected, the president becomes a private citizen on that day. Who then serves as president? The Constitution itself provides no clear answer. Unlike when a president is impeached or dies, there is no clear succession plan in place for a situation in which there has been no voting.

The 20th Amendment does speak to the issue of what happens if neither a president nor a vice president shall have been chosen “before the time fixed for the beginning of his term,” but it refers to a somewhat different scenario. “Congress may by law provide for the case wherein neither a president-elect nor a vice president-elect shall have qualified, declaring who shall then act as president, or the manner in which one who is to act shall be selected, and such person shall act accordingly until a president or vice president shall have qualified.”

But if there is no election, there is no president-elect or vice president-elect. Congress has provided for a line of succession “If by reason of death, resignation, removal from office, inability or failure to qualify,” there is neither a president nor a vice president. Again, this does not seem to encompass the absence of an election. There is an obvious gap in our Constitution, because the Framers didn’t contemplate a no election possibility. But even if Congress has the authority to fill the constitutional gap, it isn’t clear that it has done so with the existing succession law, because the line of succession begins with the Speaker of the House.

But there would be no House speaker if there were no election, because there would be no House, all of whose members would be up for election in November. The terms of all members of the House would end, according to the Constitution, on January 3. There would, however, be a Senate, with two-thirds of its members not up for election in November and, thus, still serving out their terms.

This is important because the next in line for the presidency would be the president pro tempore of the Senate, who is currently Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa). But if there were no election, there might be a Democratic majority among the remaining two-thirds of the senators who were not up for reelection — that is, unless governors or state legislatures were allowed to fill vacant Senate seats, another uncertainty.

Traditionally, the longest-serving majority senator is given the honor of serving as the chamber’s president pro tem; among Democrats that would be Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont. But a Democratic Senate majority could elect any sitting senator to that role, including Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) – or even Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). If the succession statute covers a non-election, which itself is doubtful, then the Democratic senator selected to serve as president pro tem would become the next president.

This prospect undoubtedly is frightening enough to Republicans to assure that they will do everything in their power not to cancel the 2020 election. The alternatives to an election are unthinkable in a democracy: A nation with no president and no working legislature, or an interim president not clearly authorized by law. Because of the utter uncertainty of any alternative to an election, it is in the interest of both parties and all Americans to make sure that the 2020 election is held in a timely, fair and safe manner.

Alan Dershowitz, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, served on the legal team representing President Trump during the Senate impeachment trial. He is the author of more than 40 books, including his latest, “Guilt by Accusation: The Challenge of Proving Innocence in the Age of #MeToo.”

