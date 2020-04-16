https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/evil-pelosi-defends-economic-lockdown-saying-every-life-precious-death-heartbreaking/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) showed off her expensive kitchen appliances and massive gourmet ice cream collection during an appearance on a late night show this week.

Pelosi is at home in her mansion eating Jeni’s gourmet ice cream as Americans suffer.

Pelosi will not approve more funding for small business.

Last week, Democrats blocked the $250 billion replenishment of the Paycheck Protection Program prompting Pelosi to partake in a parade praising partisan Democrats for blocking the program.

TRENDING: Dozens of Cops in Tactical Gear ‘Aggressively’ Show Up At California Church on Easter, Pastor Now Facing Fine or Up To Six Months in Jail

For some reason Pelosi does not care about the suffering middle class in America.

Evil describes her best.

Then today Pelosi put out this jewel about how she values all life.

Pelosi has a 100% voting record for abortion even up until birth.

This is her tweet from earlier today.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

