https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/493177-wisconsin-extends-stay-at-home-through-may-26-closes

Wisconsin on Thursday extended its coronavirus stay-at-home order to be in effect until May 26 and closed its schools for the rest of the academic year.

Gov. Tony Evers (D) had previously indicated an extension to the order, originally effective through April 24, may be necessary as states and local governments across the country have dug in on their efforts to fight the coronavirus.

Evers is allowing some adjustments to the original order, including opening golf courses.

ADVERTISEMENT

But conservatives have been pressuring Evers and other governors to reopen the government and end the stay-at-home order to allow the economy to function. Some have planned protests at the state Capitol on the original end date, a week from Friday.

Protests have ensued in other states including Michigan over the requirements to stay at home, with some residents have filed lawsuits against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) accusing her of violating constitutional rights.

Health officials have been warning that ending restrictions too early could reverse the flattening of the curve and lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases and admissions to the hospital.

Wisconsin has recorded 3,721 positive cases, 1,091 hospitalizations and 182 deaths from the virus as of Wednesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

