Joe Biden and his wife Jill appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday to discuss the Coronavirus pandemic.

Biden struggled so hard to remember what he was saying that at one point his wife tried to chime in to help him.

Jill Biden looked uncomfortable as she watched her husband struggle to speak.

“We gotta — it’s just — but you gotta — I mean the — we gotta reassure — look — here — my, my message to everybody I talk to…” Biden said.

Jill tried to chime in at one point when she realized her husband was struggling then she sat there as he stumbled his way through a sentence.

This was painful to watch.

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden can’t remember what he was saying. pic.twitter.com/kGiDhKtMpA — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 16, 2020

