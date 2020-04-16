http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/mth8mZHtArI/wuhan-virus-from-wuhan-lab.php

First we were instructed that it was racist to refer to the origin of the COVID-19 virus in Wuhan or China as racist. Then we were instructed that the thought it might have derived from a Wuhan virology lab as a right-wing conspiracy theory. The Wuhan virus from a Wuhan lab? Double bad. So bad it can’t even be thought.

As Harry Kazianis puts it in a good column at The American Conservative: “[T]hose who have dared to discuss such a possibility—a seemingly logical one, as not just one but two virology centers are in the Wuhan area—such as Senator Tom Cotton and Fox News Host Tucker Carlson, have been ridiculed in just about every way imaginable.”

In an excellent roundup FOX News reports that “Sources believe coronavirus originated in Wuhan lab as part of China’s efforts to compete with US.” Kazianis himself remains cautious in drawing any answer to the question.

Martha MacCallum takes up the issue with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the segment from her FOX News show last night (video below and here). One is left to draw inferences from Pompeo’s discretion.

Gordon Chang is not a diplomat and he is not so discreet. Tucker Carlson addressed the issue with him on Tucker Carlson Tonight (video below and here).

