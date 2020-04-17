http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZApBxVnGmCQ/

Fifteen House Democrats have called to replenish the small business relief fund despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) objections.

On Thursday morning, the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) small business relief fund, otherwise known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), officially ran out of money.

The PPP’s loss of funding sparked outrage from congressional GOP leaders such as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) also called to replenish the fund “ASAP.”

As Speaker Pelosi continues to object to a clean refunding of the small business relief fund, House Democrats broke with the Democrat leader to call for immediate refunding of the PPP.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said, “The @SBAgov ’s Paycheck Protection Program has just run out of money, leaving business owners who are trying to pay their employees stranded. We need to fund the PPP and other SBA programs — there are small businesses counting on our support.”

Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO) said, “Congress must immediately replenish funds for the Paycheck Protection Program. Millions of small businesses are counting on this program to cover expenses and pay their workers. We have to get this right.”

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) said, “Congress must act quickly to replenish SBA funds for small business relief. I’m hearing despair from businesses of all sizes, and many mom and pop shops are on the verge of shutting down.”

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) said, “I’ve spoken w/ small business owners in our community – they need access to capital immediately.”

“That’s why I’ve mounted an effort to urge Leadership on both sides of the aisle to put politics aside and get relief in the hands of those who represent the backbone of our economy,” Houlahan added.

Rep. Kendra Horn (D-OK) said, “We cannot treat relief for small businesses like a political football. I’m calling on both parties to come together to fund PPP.”

“We must strengthen access for our smallest businesses, but that shouldn’t stop us from taking action. PPP needs funding now,” she added.

Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) said, “This is unacceptable. As South Carolina businesses struggle, Congress cannot treat this program like a political football.”

“It’s time to put politics aside, act swiftly, and get more funding and relief into the hands of Lowcountry businesses,” Cunningham emphasized.

Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-NY) said, “This is Washington politics at its worst. Families & small businesses are struggling, and our frontline workers need more support. Both parties must work together to secure more funding for the Paycheck Protection Program & other aid for our communities.”

Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) said, “Small businesses across America, including in #CA07, are struggling from #COVID19 and looking for relief. We need to put politics aside and quickly get additional $$ to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).”

Rep. Gil Cisneros (D-CA) said, “The Paycheck Protection Program needs more funding. Democrats and Republicans must come together to pass a wholistic bill that addresses the needs of the American people right now.”

“PPP needs more. Hospitals need more. Cities and counties need more,” Cisneros said.

Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) said, “The Paycheck Protection Program needs to be replenished, and done so quickly. Let’s protect our small businesses, hospitals and make sure local governments don’t have to lay-off first responders.

“Only in DC would be this be difficult. Let’s get this done,” Rose added.

Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ) said, “Congressional leadership must come together now to fund PPP.”

“We need an emergency package that not only alleviates stress on small biz, but supports health care workers, communities hit hardest, & #AZ01 families relying on food/ checks promised under CARE,” he added.

Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) said, “You’re probably hearing a lot about programs being debated right now to help our small business owners. On my update today, I wanted to give you my thoughts on why we need to move forward to help them now.”

Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) said, “And while I’ve heard from Iowans about necessary tweaks for these programs – none of them can afford a political stalemate over refunding the program in this critical time.”

“I’m calling on the leaders of both parties to come together now and allow us to pass additional funding for this program as soon as possible,” she added.

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) said:

We need to do whatever we can to plus-up the PPP program, to help Main Street businesses and to help those who have been handed an economic hardship through no fault of their own. Arguably this program should have had more money to begin with.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) said:

This week, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) ran out of funding. Thousands of small businesses in Virginia need a helping hand, and PPP could be the difference between staying afloat or permanently closing. We need to pass more $$ for PPP now.

McCarthy slammed Pelosi’s unwillingness to pass a simple refunding of the small business relief fund despite the government announcing this week that another five million Americans became unemployed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

McCarthy said during a press conference on Thursday:

Secretary Mnuchin asked [Congress] last week if we could increase [Paycheck Protection Program funding] by $250 billion… Mitch McConnell went to the floor in the Senate on one page [and] asked for unanimous consent. Unfortunately, the Democrats said no. We continue to ask that that money be put in now. If you go to the SBA website it tells you not to apply because there’s no more money. That doesn’t have to be the case… I can not understand how, after watching another 5 million get unemployed, Speaker Pelosi continues to say no. It’s just unheard of, [this is] a program that is working to help small businesses stay afloat and [keep] their employees hired.

“All it takes is the Democrats to say yes,” he added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

