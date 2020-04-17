http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/w4e35r5Bqso/

An overwhelming number of Venezuelans are more afraid of the impact of the Chinese coronavirus on their country than running out of food, according to Venezuelan pollster Meganálisis’ April survey.

In a poll aimed at “investigating and learn about the current economic, social, and political situation in Venezuela,” respondents were asked what they considered to be the most important issue facing the crisis-stricken country.

Out of 1,131 respondents, 96.9 percent of people considered health and the Chinese coronavirus to be among the most important issues, while 56.3 percent – over half the country, but significantly fewer than for the first answer – named food and nutrition. The figures are perhaps surprising given that widespread malnutrition is a major problem across Venezuela, with millions of people going hungry due to lack of money and chronic lack of food availability.

There are so far just 204 recorded cases of the coronavirus in Venezuela and nine deaths, making it one of the least affected nations in the world relative to its population, according to Nicolás Maduro’s illegitimate socialist regime. Given the failed state’s lack of a functional healthcare system, severe food and medicine shortages, and close diplomatic ties to China, concern in the country is high that the virus could start to spread aggressively and cause intense damage.

Venezuela is currently in the midst of a nationwide lockdown that will undoubtedly wreak further devastation on its shattered economy. When Maduro first ordered a quarantine last month, many people actively ignored him, instead opting to go to work to ensure they received their meager salaries.

Among the other main priorities Venezuelans listed, 34.5 percent of people cited the economy, while 34.1 percent mentioned access to services such as running water and electricity. As well as having one of the world’s worst-performing economies, the country has also been afflicted by regular power cuts and lack of access to clean water. Experts consider water for cleaning, washing hands, and showering one of the most important tools in fighting a pandemic.

Just 10.2 percent of people believed national politics to be among the most important issues, despite the fact that the Maduro regime is almost entirely responsible for the country’s ongoing economic and humanitarian crisis. Another 7.5 percent of people consider international politics to be a priority, while 2.1 percent said they didn’t know.

The survey, carried out via telephone calls across all 23 states of Venezuela, reportedly represents 100 percent of Venezuela’s voting population. It has a reliability rating of 97 percent and a margin of error of 3.2 percent.

