Alabama will start reopening its businesses next week.

Governor Kay Ivey made the announcement on Friday.

MSN reported:

Alabama Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth and the Small Business Emergency Task Force on Friday unveiled a plan to reopen businesses in the state, some immediately. Hear details about the phased reopening of the Alabama economy above or here .

And Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced plans to slowly start opening the state’s economy next week.

CBS Local reported:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update Friday afternoon on plans to slowly start opening the state’s economy back up and how classrooms will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

Abbott started by introducing the Strike Force to Open Texas that will begin the process of reopening businesses as the economy has taken massive hits during the shutdowns. The task force will include Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Abbott said the task force’s goal will be to look at ways at reopening the state’s economy safely while the pandemic is still going on.

The governor issued an executive order that will allow “retail to go” in order for businesses that were forced to shut down to open their doors again. This is expected to go into effect next Friday, April 24.

“You will be able to access more retailers while also minimizing contact with others. It sets standards on retailers and insures reducing exposure to COVID-19,” Abbott said.