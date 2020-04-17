https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Amazon-price-gouging/2020/04/17/id/963346

Amazon has booted more than 6,000 sellers off of its website for price gouging items during the coronavirus outbreak.

Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos told his investors Thursday the 6,000 plus vendors who were suspended had more than 500,000 items listed for sale.

The company previously announced in a blog post that it kicked more than 3,900 vendors last month for violating fair-pricing policies.

“Amazon turned over information about sellers we suspect engaged in price gouging of products related to COVID-19 to 42 state attorneys general offices,” Bezos wrote.

Bezos also said the company created a special communication channel for state attorneys to escalate consumer complaints to Amazon quickly.

He also told shareholders that mass global testing is needed to “get the economy back up and running” after the pandemic.

“If every person could be tested regularly, it would make a huge difference in how we fight this virus,” he said. “Those who test positive could be quarantined and cared for, and everyone who tests negative could re-enter the economy with confidence.”

