(NEW YORK POST) Oh, say can you see!

An artist projected an image of Old Glory onto the famous Matterhorn mountain in the Swiss Alps Wednesday as a part of a series to spread hope and solidarity, stunning images show.

Gerry Hofstetter, a light artist known for transforming buildings and landscapes all over the world into temporary art projects, was selected to illuminate the mountain daily starting March 24, according to Zermatt Matterhorn — a website that promotes tourism to the local town of Zermatt.

