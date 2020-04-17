http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/EU0gHMjk_0Y/temporary-coronavirus-hospital-washington-dc-192638

The Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to build a temporary hospital facility in Washington, D.C.’s Walter E. Washington Convention Center to help fight the coronavirus outbreak, the Corps’ commanding general said today.

The remarks by Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite in the Pentagon briefing room come on the heels of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s announcement that the center will be used to house 500 coronavirus patients in a “worst-case scenario.”

Advertisement

Semonite said the site could house anywhere from 500 to 1,500 patients.