The American flag was projected onto the Matterhorn, one of the highest mountains in the Swiss Alps, to spread “hope and solidarity” during the coronavirus outbreak.

The illumination was done by Gerry Hofstetter, a “light art innovator,” as part of a series featuring the flags of the nations affected by the viral pandemic.

Hofstetter shared images of his art project via Instagram, attaching the message, “God bless America”:

Another message from Hofstetter reads, “As it stands, the USA, is the country that has been most impacted by the Covid-19 crisis with the highest number of confirmed cases. Our thoughts are with all American people at this unprecedented time. May this message convey solidarity and give you hope and strength.”

The flags of France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.K. were previously projected onto the Matterhorn by Hofstetter.

“Light is hope,” wrote Hofstetter alongside an Instagram post depicting his projection of a candle’s likeness onto the Matterhorn.

Hofstetter’s portfolio is shared on his website, with images of his various temporary light exhibitions.

The Embassy of Switzerland in the United States shared an image of Hofstetter’s projection of the Stars and Stripes on its Facebook page with the message, “INCREDIBLE! As a sign of solidarity, the American flag was projected onto the Matterhorn last night. Switzerland is sending hope and strength to the United States of America.”

