The mayor of Jacksonville, Fla., said that the city’s beaches and parks will reopen at 5 p.m. Friday, but with restrictions as the coronavirus outbreak continues across the state and country.

The beaches and parks will be open for essential activities only, which per Gov. Ron DeSantisRonald Dion DeSantisDeSantis defends labeling WWE, sporting events ‘essential’: ‘People are starved for content’ Mellman: Reputations of leaders in crises The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump pivots on state power, freezes US WHO funds MORE‘s (R) executive order include walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming and surfing as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

“This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry (R) said Thursday. “Please respect and follow these limitations. Stay within the guidelines for your safety as well as for the safety of your neighbors.”

Additionally, parks will resume their normal operating hours, but the city’s beaches will only be open for use between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. and then 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Certain park activities such as overnight camping and organized group gatherings are still prohibited, according to Curry’s statement.

Measures to reopen the economy have become a central talking point across the nation as cities and states feel the impact of nationwide lockdowns.

President Trump Donald John TrumpMichael Cohen to be released early from prison amid coronavirus pandemic: report Biden assembling White House transition team Top Republicans call on Trump to fund WHO pending director-general’s resignation MORE on Thursday unveiled guidance for a phased reopening of the U.S. economy but left the final decision to states’ governors.

DeSantis faced criticism in late March after initially resisting pressure to close state beaches and issue a stay-at-home order.

He issued an official statewide stay-at-home order on April 1, which was set to last for 30 days.

