The Chinese communist government admitted early on Friday that the coronavirus numbers that it had reported in Wuhan, where the outbreak originated, were not accurate.

“China has revised its official count of deaths from the coronavirus, adding some 1,290 deaths in Wuhan, the city where the virus first emerged last December,” Bloomberg News reported. “The addition, reported by state media on Friday, brings the nationwide death toll to 4,636, the majority coming from Hubei province, where Wuhan is located.”

“The additional deaths were all counted in Wuhan and the late reporting of deaths are due to several reasons, said the report,” the report added. “The first is that some patients died at home without seeing a doctor or being tested for the virus as hospitals were overwhelmed during the epidemic’s peak.”

#UPDATE Wuhan, China’s #coronavirus ground-zero, has abruptly raised its death toll by 50% to a total of 3,869, admitting many cases were “mistakenly reported” or missed. 📸 @AFP‘s Hector Retamal photographed crowds waiting for attention at a hospital in Wuhan on January 25 pic.twitter.com/JvknC0rscX — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 17, 2020

