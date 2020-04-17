https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-primary-american-coronavirus-model-drops-florida-death-estimate-by-over-70

On Friday afternoon, the most prominent American model that has been used to estimate deaths to come from the coronavirus radically dropped its estimate of the deaths that will occur in Florida from an estimate it offered earlier in the same week.

As WPLG in Florida reported, “On Friday, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation changed its model for Florida significantly, forecasting that the state will have 1,363 deaths from COVID-19 by Aug. 4, far lower than the 4,748 projected earlier this week.”

WPLG added, “The IHME model says that Florida has also already passed its peak deaths per day and peak hospital resource use, which had previously been projected to happen in early May. The most deaths per day in the state were 77 on April 2, which this model now predicts won’t be surpassed.”

The Florida Department of Health has reported 24,753 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 726 deaths and 3,649 people hospitalized with complications from coronavirus. According to the department, the most new cases reported to date in the state occurred at the end of March and beginning of April. Miami-Dade County has reported 8,824 cases with 195 deaths; Broward County, 3,688 cases and 107 deaths, Palm Beach County, 2,088 cases and 115 deaths, and Monroe County, 68 cases and three deaths.

