A media company owned by the government of Canada is teaching children how to combat misinformation about COVID-19 using the outlet’s own reporting, while seemingly ignoring mounting evidence that the novel coronavirus leaked from a Wuhan-area biolab.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s guide is presented in a way to help children combat fake news from their older family members.

In the example used by the CBC, a dad texts a link to an internet article claiming that COVID-19 was manufactured in a Chinese lab. The CBC suggests sending family members to a “legitimate” site, which in this case happens to be the CBC itself.

The problem is that even the CBC’s “reputable” reporting dismissed the novel coronavirus’ possible laboratory origins by linking that theory to the notion of an engineered bioweapon.

This glaring oversight helps with China’s efforts to distance itself from the virus and its suspected origins at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, something the CBC is now coaching people to do.

Watch the full clip below:

Is uncle Bob spreading COVID-19 misinformation in the family group chat? This doesn’t have to be awkward. pic.twitter.com/SxX5HVqY9a — CBC News: The National (@CBCTheNational) April 15, 2020

While the article touted by the guide does get its facts right in debunking claims of an engineered virus, the piece dismisses the entire possibility that the virus could have accidentally escaped from a lab — a possibility that isn’t dependent on the pathogen being created by humans.

Nature is perfectly capable of crafting nasty viruses by itself, after all.

Multiple U.S. sources briefed on the matter told Fox News there is evidence the SARS-CoV-2 virus is a natural strain that was acquired and brought back to China’s WIV.

The report also claimed researchers at the secure containment facility were trying to compete against America in an effort to boost China’s scientific prestige.

There is proof the WIV was working with contagious bat coronaviruses as late as March 2019.

It likely wouldn’t take a herculean effort to find some nasty pathogens, either.

Considering how the SARS outbreak of the early 2000s was tracked back to a colony of bats, sampling bat populations from all corners of China would give researchers access to some of the most exotic and dangerous diseases on the planet.

Scientists would have scored a massive scientific win for China if they could produce efficient vaccines for a wide array of contagious coronaviruses. Of course, if a virus escaped, it would be a massive blow to the country’s credibility.

The communist nation, which in the past has not shied away from warning that it would steamroll neighboring countries into submission, would likely stop at nothing to cover up any potential leak.

Fortunately for the Asian powerhouse, it now seems the CBC can be counted on to help in the campaign to distance the highly suspicious Wuhan Institute of Virology from the coronavirus pandemic.

