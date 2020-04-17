https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/chinese-officials-remove-crosses-churches-amid-coronavirus-higher-national-flag/

(FOX NEW) Despite being under fire for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, China’s Communist government continues its crackdown on Christianity.

In March, Chinese Communist officials removed multiple crosses on churches in the eastern provinces of Jiangsu, Anhui and Shandong, claiming that religious symbols cannot physically be “higher” than the Chinese national flag, The Christian Post reports.

Read the full story ›

