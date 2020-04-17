https://www.theblaze.com/news/cnn-sexual-assault-allegations-kavanaugh-biden

In 2018, after Christine Blasey Ford accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault while the two were in high school, CNN salivated at the news, producing seven articles the same day that the news became public.

In all, the left-wing outlet would go on to publish more than 700 articles about the accusations in the coming weeks, according to a search of CNN’s website by Mollie Hemingway at the Federalist.

It has been more than three weeks since Tara Reade, a former staff assistant to then-United States Sen. Joe Biden, accused the presumptive Democratic nominee of sexually assaulting her in his office — and CNN has not published a single story on the news.

It’s hard to imagine a more stark example of mainstream media bias.

In a podcast interview with journalist Katie Halper on March 25, Reade accused Biden of aggressively pinning her against a wall and then penetrating her digitally after she had been sent to retrieve his gym bag.

“We were alone, and it was the strangest thing. There was no, like, exchange really, he just had me up against the wall,” Reade said. “His hands were on me and underneath my clothes,” she added before with explaining with graphic detail what he went on to do. Reade would later file a formal criminal complaint against the former vice president.

But in the days and weeks following the accusation, mainstream media outlets quite obviously decided to dismiss the news and refused to cover the story. It wasn’t until Easter Sunday — more than two weeks after the allegations surfaced — that the Washington Post and the New York Times finally made brief mention of them, Hemingway noted.

Moreover, in contrast to the wall-to-wall coverage the allegations against Kavanaugh received two years ago, the allegations against Biden have gone almost without mention on air.

Biden himself has sat down 10 times for interviews with major news outlets like MSNBC and CNN since the news broke, according to the Washington Free Beacon. Yet despite being asked 81 questions during those two hours of interviews, not one of the questions has been about Reade’s sexual assault accusations against him.

