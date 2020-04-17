http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bcycj-NXcAo/

Health officials revealed a new set of figures showing a 47 percent weekly jump in the estimated number of Coronavirus cases across Mexico. The total is up from 26,500 to 55,950.

The new estimate comes at a time when health officials have only carried out 45,148 tests since the pandemic started. Out of those, the most recent figures released on Thursday night point to 6,297 confirmed cases, 486 fatalities, with another 12,340 under testing.

During a nightly news conference, Mexico Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell presented the new estimates. Working off a model similar to the ones used for opinion polling, Mexican health officials claim that based on the confirmed cases, and other factors, they estimate that the real number nationwide is more than eight times greater.

Last week, Lopez Gatell released his first estimate of approximately 26,500 cases.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

