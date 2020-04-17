https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/court-stand-ground-applies-florida-mans-shooting-deputy/

(LAKELAND LEDGER) A Fifth District Court of Appeals ruling means a Port St. John man will not face prosecution in connection with shooting of a Brevard County deputy

Citing the ‘Stand Your Ground,’ law, the Fifth District Court of Appeals dismissed the longstanding charges against a Port St. John man accused of shooting a Brevard County Sheriff’s deputy during a botched arrest in front of his home in 2015.

The decision — issued Wednesday — ends the prosecution of John DeRossett, 60, on the attempted premeditated first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer while discharging a firearm. DeRossett spent nearly five years at the Brevard County Jail Complex in Sharpes as he awaited a trial. He was allowed to leave on bond in March.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

