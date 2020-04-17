https://www.westernjournal.com/dad-creates-dad-youtube-channel-father-walked-family-12/

Children are helpless when it comes to changing the circumstances they are born into, but those factors can make deep and lasting marks on their lives. As adults, some let those negative experiences burden them, while some use their experiences to help others in a way that only they can.

One gentleman named Rob who had to face his teen years without his dad is now turning around and being the person he could have used to anyone who needs a little fatherly advice.

He started a YouTube channel called “Dad, How Do I?” and so far, the videos he’s shared cover topics like “How to shave your face,” “How to change a tire” and “How to iron a dress shirt.”

Rob’s daughter, Kristine, shared his efforts on Facebook, hoping to attract more viewers and get ideas for future videos.

“Y’all. Last week, my Dad made a Youtube channel called, Dad, how do I?, where he walks you through how to complete everyday tasks,” Kristine Ponten shared in the Human Kind Acts of Kindness group on Saturday.

“He made these videos because his dad had walked out on his family when he was 12 years old, and wanted to help out others who are in a similar spot.”

“If you have any suggestions for future topics, please comment below. Sending you all lots of love.”

She also posted on the “Dad, How Do I?” Facebook page, advertising her father’s “wholesome dad goodness” — and since she’s his daughter, she speaks from experience.

“Hi Everyone! I’m Kristine, Rob’s (Dad’s) daughter,” she wrote. “He decided he wanted to start a YouTube channel called, ‘Dad, How Do I?’ which walks you step-by-step through everyday tasks (like tying a tie, changing a tire, etc.). Anyways, in case you’re in need in some wholesome dad goodness.”

Since the start of April, Rob has gained over 800 subscribers on his YouTube channel. His “About” pages on social media outline his motive and credentials.

“‘How To’ videos by a dad who has raised 2 adults (and we still talk),” the About page reads. “I will do my best to provide useful, practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do.”

In true dad form, the cover image on his Facebook page states “Practical ‘Dadvice’ for every day tasks.”

So far he has six videos available on YouTube, with the promise of regular videos every Sunday and Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

What a wonderful way for a tried-and-true dad to continue to help young people now that his kids are grown.

