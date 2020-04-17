https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/dennis-miller-makes-hilarious-return-fox-news-appearance-hannity-video/

If you have been watching FOX News over the years, you probably remember Dennis Miller’s regular appearances on The O’Reilly Factor.

It has been three years since Miller has appeared on the network, but he showed up on the Sean Hannity show this week with hilarious results.

The Hill reports:

Dennis Miller jokes he’s eating hydroxychloroquine-marinated steaks while ‘wasting away in mitigation-ville’ Comedian and former “Monday Night Football” analyst Dennis Miller joked late Wednesday that he was eating steaks “marinated in some hydroxychloroquine” while “wasting away in mitigation-ville” amid the coronavirus pandemic. “What did I do today? I’ve been lying around all day, wasting away in mitigation-ville,” Miller said during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. “I’ve got a couple steaks over here marinated in some hydroxychloroquine.”… When Hannity broached presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who received several high-profile endorsements this week, including from former President Obama and onetime 2020 rivals Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Miller argued the former vice president isn’t the politician he once was. “I can’t believe that people are endorsing this guy,” Miller said. “I know he lost his fastball, but I’ve been watching him lately. I think he’s lost his curve, I think he lost his slider and I think he’s wearing his cup as an N95 mask at this point.”

Watch the video below:

Dennis Miller appears on Hannity pic.twitter.com/GYJcGGPJkS — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 16, 2020

Fantastic.

Dennis Miller killed it on Hannity & quarantined libs can’t handle it 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/572tQX7wSA — Jeff Rainforth – WBTW 🇺🇸 (@Bring_Back_Phil) April 16, 2020

That last line is the funniest – Biden should be in the back seat on a Sonic commercial. LOL — Allen Payton (@allenpayton) April 16, 2020

Hannity should make this a regular segment.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

