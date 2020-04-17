http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0lQklTQTFLI/

With Americans growing weary of perceived state government overreach, President Trump is standing with Virginians, calling them to liberate their state and save the Second Amendment.

He tweeted:

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Trump’s tweet comes just days after Governor Ralph Northam (D) made clear he was keeping Virginians at home this week and almost a week after he signed now gun controls, aimed at limiting the number of guns law-abiding Virginians can purchase in a given month.

WHSV reports that Northam extended business closures, encouraging Virginians to get used what he called “the new normal.” Breitbart News reported that Northam signed new gun controls April 10, 2020, limiting the number of guns law-abiding Virginians can buy each month and outlawing private gun sales.

Trump’s tweet comes a day after as Michigan residents caused gridlock as they flooded into Lansing, Michigan, to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) continued stay-at-home order. Vox reports that those protesting the Whitmer’s order are referring to their movement as, “Operation Gridlock.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

